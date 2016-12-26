Foci

Premier League: győzött a Manchester City

MTI, 2016. december 26., hétfő 20:54
A Manchester City 3-0-ra nyert a sereghajtó Hull City otthonában az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 18., karácsonyi fordulójának hétfői játéknapján.

Premier League, 18. forduló:
Hull City–Manchester City 0-3 (0-0)

Korábban:
Arsenal–West Bromwich Albion 1-0 (0-0)
Burnley–Middlesbrough 1-0 (0-0)
Chelsea–Bournemouth 3-0 (1-0)
Leicester City–Everton 0-2 (0-0)
Manchester United–Sunderland 3-1 (1-0)
Swansea City–West Ham United 1-4 (0-1)
Watford–Crystal Palace 1-1 (0-1)

Kedden játsszák:
FC Liverpool–Stoke City 18.15

Szerdán játsszák:
Southampton–Tottenham Hotspur 20.45

A tabella
1. Chelsea 18 38-11 46 pont
2. Manchester City 18 39-20 39
3. FC Liverpool 17 41-20 37
4. Arsenal 18 39-19 37
5. Tottenham Hotspur 17 29-12 33
6. Manchester United 18 27-18 33
7. Everton 18 23-21 26
8. Southampton 17 17-16 24
9. West Bromwich Albion 18 23-22 23
10. Watford 18 22-30 22
11. West Ham United 18 23-32 22
12. Stoke City 17 19-24 21
13. Bournemouth 18 23-31 21
14. Burnley 18 17-28 20
15. Middlesbrough 18 16-20 18
16. Leicester City 18 23-31 17
17. Crystal Palace 18 29-33 16
18. Sunderland 18 16-31 14
19. Swansea City 18 21-41 12
20. Hull City 18 14-39 12

